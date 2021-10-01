Senate confirms Clifford Johnson as new U.S. Attorney for northern Indiana

The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Clifford Johnson to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

The Gary native could start in his new role as soon as next week once Democratic President Joe Biden, who nominated Johnson for the post, officially commissions him as the top federal prosecutor in 32 of the state's 92 counties, including Northwest Indiana.

Upon taking office, Johnson will make history as the first black U.S. attorney in the district.

Though Johnson previously was acting U.S. attorney for six months in 2017 following the resignation of U.S. Attorney David Capp and prior to the appointment of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, who resigned in December after the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment as a judge on 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

As acting U.S. attorney, Johnson oversaw the prosecution and conviction of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich on public corruption charges.

Johnson's experience as a federal prosecutor dates back to 1986 when he left the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division after five years to join the U.S. attorney's office in Hammond as a civil assistant U.S. attorney.