Senate panel scraps plan to eliminate Indiana's handgun carry license requirement

A controversial plan allowing all adult Hoosiers legally entitled to own a firearm to carry a handgun in public without obtaining a state license is no more.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-5 Wednesday to delete the permitless carry components of House Bill 1077 in favor of a provision speeding up the licensing process in certain circumstances.

The revised plan authorizes Indiana residents applying for a handgun carry permit to obtain a "provisional license" they can immediately use for up to 90 days while a background check is conducted by the state police and the applicant is fingerprinted.

The change to the legislation followed more than nine hours of public testimony and occasionally contentious committee debate.

In the end, all 11 committee members voted to send the amended proposal to the full Senate for further review, though several insisted they only were doing so to keep the proposal alive for future revision.

The original legislation, approved 64-29 last month by the Republican-controlled House, was condemned by multiple law enforcement professionals Wednesday, including Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who said eliminating handgun carry permits will endanger the more than 18,000 police officers serving Hoosiers across the state.

"If you choose to support this bill you will not be supporting us. You will not be supporting the front-line officer," Carter said. "Shifting the burden from the individual who applied for the permit to the front-line officer is wrong on so many levels. But that's what you're doing."

As originally written, the legislation would have repealed the existing license requirement to carry a handgun in public, allowed Hoosiers wanting a license for out-of-state reciprocity purposes to continue to get one at no cost, and make firearm theft a level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison, instead of a level 6 felony.

All of those provisions were stripped from the measure by the Senate committee amendment.

Under the original proposal, public carry of a handgun still would have been denied to convicted felons; fugitives; some non-citizens; a person convicted of domestic violence, domestic battery or criminal stalking; a person under a restraining order; a person under indictment; a person formally deemed dangerous or mentally defective; or a person dishonorably discharged from military service.

Handguns also would have continued to be prohibited at school buildings. In addition, businesses and homeowners would have retained the right to bar customers or guests from bringing a handgun onto their property.

Carter pointed out, however, that scrapping the handgun carry license altogether would leave police officers with no information when they encounter a person with a handgun on the street, or during a traffic stop, because there's no comprehensive database of all the individuals who would be prohibited from carrying in public.

"Are you all really willing to completely walk away from what works?" Carter asked. "This very bill will enable and embolden those who otherwise would be prohibited because they know we cannot determine their status roadside."

The original legislation also was opposed by the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, among others.

Representatives of those organizations noted approximately 14% of Indiana handgun permit applicants last year were denied a permit because of a prior criminal conviction, lying on the application, a history of mental illness, or another disqualifying factor.

They said if the original proposal becomes law, all of those individuals might just start carrying handguns in public places and perhaps not even know they're breaking the law by doing so, all while forcing cops to spend extra time at traffic stops, for example, trying to figure out if someone with a gun is entitled to have it since there no longer will be a license available to quickly answer the question.

"We wouldn't be able to do our jobs nearly as well as can do them now," said Edward Merchant of the Indiana FOP.

Supporters of the original measure, sponsored by state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said they believe it's wrong for Indiana to condition the constitutional right to keep and bear arms on a requirement that lawful gun owners get permission from the state and submit their fingerprints to the government before carrying a handgun in public.

"This bill is all about the lawful person and trying to respect their rights," Smaltz said. "(It) seeks to level the playing field for the law-abiding Hoosier to defend themselves in public as they can at home."

