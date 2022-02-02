Senior center, transportation for medical care stymied by NWI catalytic converter theft spree

From a senior care center shuttle bus to a transportation van used to get patients who use wheelchairs to appointments, catalytic converter thieves have struck some of the Region's most vulnerable in a recent spree.

The upswing in some Northwest Indiana communities is reflective of statewide trends with catalytic converter theft reports growing by leaps and bounds compared to previous years.

In 2020, catalytic converter thefts rose by a whopping 290% compared to the previous year, and in 2021, thefts were up by 63.2%, according to data analysis company BeenVerified.

Most recently, Schererville, Portage and communities across LaPorte County have seen an upswing in catalytic converter thefts.

Between Jan. 14 and 17, a catalytic converter was stolen from a bus that was parked in the rear of Clarendale of Schererville, a senior living center at 7770 Burr St., police said.

Jennifer Polacek said she learned of the theft after speaking with a neighbor who is now residing at the center.

"All of the residents rely on that shuttle bus to get to and from doctor and dentist appointments, as well as going to the local stores for necessities and the occasional outing," Polacek said. "Due to it being a shuttle bus, the price to get the catalytic converter replaced is a big one that the facility is going to have to save up for. Which also means the residents won’t be able to get around. These thieves just don’t realize what they took away from these elderly residents. They probably wouldn’t care either."

The senior center since has been able to repair the bus and may look into getting a cage to secure their catalytic converter from future thefts. In the past two months, Schererville police have responded to several calls reporting catalytic converter thefts throughout town, said Cmdr. Kevin Wagner, of the Schererville Police Department.

"These thefts have been reported at businesses, apartment complexes and even residents' driveways," Wagner said. "These thefts have occurred at all hours of the day and night, and the theft is usually completed in a matter of minutes."

On Jan. 24, it was discovered a catalytic converter was stolen from another transportation van used for medical appointments.

Northwest Indiana Transport LLC, based out of Merrillville, is relied upon by many residents to get to medical appointments and other essential destinations, said administrator Joyce Gaa. On Monday morning, the staff discovered a catalytic converter was stolen from a transportation van after they took it to get serviced.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Gaa said. “We transport a variety of people, including providing non-emergency transportation to elderly clients and clients who use wheelchairs, who can’t use Uber and need accessible transportation to get to doctor’s appointments and dialysis. Dialysis patients account for 60% of our clients and missing a dialysis session could be a major problem for them.”

The company has multiple vehicles and was able to continue services, though transportation was delayed that day due to the theft.

“We are really hoping this does not happen again,” Gaa said.

In December, LaPorte County Sheriff's Department had 30 reported incidents involving the theft of catalytic converters.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said the thefts were not centralized to one area of the county but were scattered throughout. In January, there only has been one such report, he said.

In the Porter County Sheriff's Department's jurisdiction, while a total of 20 thefts were reported in 2021, this year appears to have only had a few scattered reports.

However in Portage, police responded to three reports of catalytic converter thefts in a nine-day period in mid-January. In each case, the equipment was stolen from a late model Mitsubishi Outlander, police said. Authorities suspect that Mitsubishi Outlanders have been selected by thieves because it has higher ground clearance, which allows easy access to the catalytic converter.

"While we believe the suspects involved in the thefts from our community are currently in custody in another jurisdiction, we felt this information should still be shared with our residents," police said.

Hobart Police Department Lt. Nick Wardrip said that two thefts have happened in the city lately, and suspects are being sought. One happened on Dec. 20 in the 8300/8400 block of Colorado Street and a second one was reported on Jan. 13 at an apartment complex on North Lake Park Avenue.

The Gary Police Department also reported some recent thefts in their city and stated that due to the active nature of their investigation, limited information was available for release.

Areas in the Lake County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction have reported three thefts since October.

Other areas throughout Northwest Indiana said they have had no recent reports. Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak said his community has not had any thefts in the past three months.

"These types of thefts do seem to be sporadic and move about the county at times hitting various cities and towns," Banasiak said.

Likewise, Munster, Lake Station, Hammond, East Chicago and Griffith have not seen any recent increases.

Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin said there was one theft attempt in September and one in December. Both took place at businesses on the south end of town.

Cracking down

Region officers have kept a watchful eye and have taken a myriad of measures to investigate and prevent catalytic converter thefts.

"We have made contact with people in the area of one of the incidents but have not linked anyone to the theft or attempt," Martin said. "We have reached out to Metro Recycling here in Griffith and alerted them to our theft, and they advised that they would stay vigilant for any suspicious attempted transactions."

The Schererville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division recently released surveillance photos of a vehicle suspected of being involved in catalytic converter thefts, asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was involved in a recent catalytic converter theft on Phillips Road in Schererville, Wagner said.

"If you notice someone acting suspicious around vehicles or lying underneath a vehicle, then call the police," Wagner said. "The best way to prevent this type of theft is to park your car in the garage, if possible, park in well-lit areas and get some type of video system as a deterrent or help identify the suspects in these incidents."

The suspect vehicle was described as a four-door silver Honda with black rims and a small spoiler on the trunk. Anyone who can identify this vehicle and/or its owner is asked to contact Detective Dan Drexler at 219-322-5000, ext. 2321. Tipsters also can call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646 and may remain anonymous.

Catalytic converter thefts have been a major rising crime trend in Indiana and much of the nation, according BeenVerified, which compiled and compared data from 2019 through 2021 from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

In 2019, Indiana reported 52 catalytic converter thefts, and in 2020, the number rose to 203, the data company reported. Then, in 2021, a total of 754 thefts were recorded, showing a colossal increase statewide. Across the border in Illinois, a total of 1,852 catalytic converter thefts were reported in 2021, compared to 470 reported in 2019. Several states recorded similar increases.

The escalating swell of thefts can be attributed in part to the rising price value of precious metals. Catalytic converters are composed of rhodium, palladium and platinum and thieves resell the parts for a tall profit to recyclers and more.

The data company also found that the vehicle brands Toyota, Honda and Lexus have been the most targeted.

Toyota Prius, Honda Element, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tacoma and Honda Accord were among the most common vehicle models to have catalytic converters stolen.

