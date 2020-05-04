Senior citizen chases man out of home, cops say; suspect at large

Police are investigating after a man allegedly sneaked into an elderly woman's home Sunday and then fled with the victim's purse and jewelry when the homeowner confronted him.
Highland police said the woman reported sitting in her garage at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Glenwood Street in Highland.
She said she watched a man in his 20s or 30s and described as white and balding with a goatee enter her home. The man was approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt, police said.
The homeowner told police she then went into the back door of her house to confront the suspect inside. It was there that she allegedly saw the suspect exiting her bedroom, carrying her purse and then fleeing back out the front door. A dark colored, four-door vehicle was waiting for him, police said.
The homeowner then ran out to try and confront the suspect as he entered the vehicle, but police say he pushed her away and he then drove off in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He allegedly traveled west on Glenwood Street and then south on Fifth Street.
Upon further investigation, it was found that the suspect also removed some jewelry from the bedroom, police said.
Police are asking anyone with nearby surveillance cameras to check if this incident was captured on video and call the police department.
Police also ask anyone with information on this incident to call Highland Police Department detectives at 219-838-3184.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Dhirenkumar J. Shah
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.