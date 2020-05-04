Senior citizen chases man out of home, cops say; suspect at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police are investigating after a man allegedly sneaked into an elderly woman's home Sunday and then fled with the victim's purse and jewelry when the homeowner confronted him.

Highland police said the woman reported sitting in her garage at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Glenwood Street in Highland.

She said she watched a man in his 20s or 30s and described as white and balding with a goatee enter her home. The man was approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt, police said.

The homeowner told police she then went into the back door of her house to confront the suspect inside. It was there that she allegedly saw the suspect exiting her bedroom, carrying her purse and then fleeing back out the front door. A dark colored, four-door vehicle was waiting for him, police said.

The homeowner then ran out to try and confront the suspect as he entered the vehicle, but police say he pushed her away and he then drove off in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He allegedly traveled west on Glenwood Street and then south on Fifth Street.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the suspect also removed some jewelry from the bedroom, police said.