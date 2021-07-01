Sentencing delayed again in former Portage Mayor Snyder's federal bribery case

HAMMOND — Sentencing has been delayed again for former Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty a second time in March on a federal bribery charge.

The July 16 sentencing was postponed until Aug. 25 because U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was brought in to oversee the local case, is unavailable due to jury trials, according to court records.

The same reason was given for the first delay in sentencing from July 1.

Just a week ago, Kennelly granted Snyder's legal team a one-week delay to respond to a request for an enhanced sentence based on claims by the government that Snyder obstructed justice by asking a witness to recant his statements, court records show.

That filing deadline is Thursday and Kennelly said that date was unaffected by the most recent delay in sentencing.

The defense had said last week it had no intention of seeking a delay in the July 16 sentencing and did not believe the filing extension would impact any other case deadlines.