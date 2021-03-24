Sentencing delayed, change in plea sought in former Portage official's criminal case

VALPARAISO — Sentencing has been delayed a second time for former Portage Clerk-Treasurer and Democratic mayoral candidate Chris Stidham, who pleaded guilty in November to misusing his position in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
Sentencing was delayed from Friday to April 12, according to court records.
A proposed change to the plea agreement also is pending Stidham's approval in court, the records show.
The change was triggered by an objection from the Indiana attorney general's office, which is seeking $16,000 from Stidham per a civil action arising from the criminal case, according to court records. The state is seeking the costs of the audit performed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The proposed change in the plea calls for offsetting the agreed-to restitution amount of $56,565 by the $16,000 claim, "if said claim were satisfied prior to sentencing in this cause."
The latest delay in sentencing was sought by Special Prosecuting Attorney Stanley Levco, who cited an unexplained scheduling conflict. The defense reportedly has no objection to the continuance.
The initial sentencing delay from Jan. 22 was sought by the defense.
Stidham pleaded guilty to an amended felony count of conflict of interest as opposed to the original felony charge of official misconduct, according to the proposed plea agreement.
He faces supervised probation rather than jail time, but will be required to pay the $56,565 in restitution, according to the proposed agreement as it currently stands.
An issue at stake during sentencing will be whether Stidham, 37, will be labeled as a felon. The proposed plea calls for prosecutors and the defense to argue whether the judgment will be entered as a misdemeanor instead at the time of sentencing.
A group of former city officials have voiced concern that justice may not be served and have called on Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to reject the proposal to allow the felony count to be reduced to a misdemeanor.
"Accepting a 'sweetheart plea' for Mr. Stidham could easily create an appearance of favoritism for the 'politically connected,'" according to a letter from former Portage Mayor John Cannon, former Portage City Councilman William Fekete, former Portage Street and Sanitation Superintendent Steve Nelson and former Portage Board of Works member Ron Necco.
Also facing sentencing, though in federal court, is former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty a second time Friday on a federal bribery charge, stemming from accusations he accepted a $13,000 check from a local trucking firm seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.
Current Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, a Democrat, voiced disappointment last week about both cases.
"It is sad to see Portage will forever have the stigma of having two of our elected officials convicted of corruption charges," she said. "Portage needs to move forward and put this behind us. We have been in the headlines with negative press far too long. Our city and our residents deserve better."