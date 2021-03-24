Sentencing delayed, change in plea sought in former Portage official's criminal case

Stidham pleaded guilty to an amended felony count of conflict of interest as opposed to the original felony charge of official misconduct, according to the proposed plea agreement.

He faces supervised probation rather than jail time, but will be required to pay the $56,565 in restitution, according to the proposed agreement as it currently stands.

An issue at stake during sentencing will be whether Stidham, 37, will be labeled as a felon. The proposed plea calls for prosecutors and the defense to argue whether the judgment will be entered as a misdemeanor instead at the time of sentencing.

A group of former city officials have voiced concern that justice may not be served and have called on Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to reject the proposal to allow the felony count to be reduced to a misdemeanor.

"Accepting a 'sweetheart plea' for Mr. Stidham could easily create an appearance of favoritism for the 'politically connected,'" according to a letter from former Portage Mayor John Cannon, former Portage City Councilman William Fekete, former Portage Street and Sanitation Superintendent Steve Nelson and former Portage Board of Works member Ron Necco.