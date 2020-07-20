Sentencing delayed for mother of 2 children killed in apartment fire

CROWN POINT — A sentencing hearing was delayed Monday for a mother who pleaded guilty in February to neglect in connection with the deaths of her two young children.
Kristen A. Gober, 35, is now scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3.
Gober's attorney, Thomas Mullins, asked for more time because he wanted to ensure two of Gober's relatives could testify at the hearing.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said she planned to call a fire investigator to testify at Gober's sentencing.
Gober admitted in a plea agreement she left her three children, ages 2, 4 and 6, alone in their fourth-floor apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section in March 2018 while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
Two of the children were playing with a stove and caught a blanket on fire the morning of March 25, 2018, records state.
Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation in their apartment building, 5820 Forest Court.
Their then-6-year-old brother was able to escape the apartment without a shirt or his glasses, records state.
Neighbors rescued a fourth child — an 8-year-old boy — who leaped from the building into blankets they were holding.
Firefighters battled the fire for more than four hours, but the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, causing dozens of residents to seek refuge at area shelters.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.