Sentencing delayed for woman who pleaded guilty in near-fatal OWI crash

CROWN POINT — Sentencing was delayed for a fourth time Tuesday for a Hebron woman who pleaded guilty in February to being intoxicated when she caused a near-fatal crash in 2019 that caused a man's life-threatening injuries.

Jessica E. Eversole, 42, previously pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Eversole's plea agreement, she would receive a three-year sentence. Prosecutors plan to argue she should serve the time in prison, but her attorney can argue for alternative placement.

During the hearing Tuesday, Eversole's attorney, Sonya Scott-Dix, requested more time to receive documents from the federal government.

Scott-Dix told Vasquez she didn't want to speak publicly about the additional information, as it's a "sensitive situation."

The sentencing hearing was rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 22, and Vasquez said next time around, the hearing needs to move forward, with or without the documents.

Vasquez then ordered Eversole to undergo a drug screening Tuesday, stating he received information she could test positive for illegal substances.