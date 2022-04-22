Sentencing delayed in 2016 Valpo computer store robbery

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old woman, who pleaded guilty to her role in one of two armed robberies that took place more than five years ago at the former Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, will have to wait until June to find out if the deal she struck with prosecutors will be approved by a judge.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer put off that decision Friday, explaining he needs time to clarity the timing included in the proposed plea agreement.
Precious Walker, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced felony count of robbery, and prosecutors agreed to drop a second felony count of confinement, the proposed agreement states.
The proposal calls for Walker to serve six years behind bars with credit for time already served, and she may be eligible to take part in a recovery program and later petition the court for a modification.
Considering Walker had served 446 days in the county jail as of Friday, Clymer said he needs to clarify the timing of the recovery program and sentence modification option before accepting the plea.
Child in critical condition after repeatedly being beaten, bound, courts allege
WATCH NOW: Pair charged with murder after tortured 3-year-old dies, police say
Woman pleads guilty to helping lure man to NWI so others could kill him
Region man charged with torturing 3-year-old captured overnight at relative's home, sheriff says
Teen charged with rape during school active shooter drill, courts say
Woman faces up to 12 years in 'execution-style' killings of 2 teens
Boil advisory in effect for all Valparaiso water customers south of Evans Avenue
2 men, pregnant woman lure Good Samaritan into violent trap in Highland robbery, police say
2 charged in woman's 2019 homicide won't be tried together, judge rules
WATCH NOW: McDermott fires up joint in Senate campaign ad calling for legal pot
Airport Supersaver bus stop in Highland sold, likely to be redeveloped
Man helped dispose of bodies after triple homicide, police allege
Schererville couple starring in HGTV show, planning to expand Chicago's MegMade to NWI
Indiana gasoline taxes in May will reach highest level in state history
Valpo-area woman charged after remains of cat, rabbit and other pets found at abandoned home
He continued Friday's sentencing hearing until June 3.
Valparaiso police said at the time that the local Simply Mac store was robbed Dec. 10, 2016, and then again in a similar manner Dec. 17, 2016.
During the Dec. 17 robbery, for which Walker was charged, a group of four men and a woman took a gun from a security guard and restrained all the employees in a backroom, police had said.
Police said at least one of the men was armed.
Numerous items, valued at $70,000, were taken from the store, police said.
During the Dec. 10 robbery, two masked men who were armed took several items, including a large number of iPhones. Police said about $50,000 worth of merchandise was taken during the first robbery.
No one was hurt during either robbery.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Hannah Moon
Arrest date: April 15, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201461
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Emily Sanchez
Arrest date: April 15, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201471
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rick Denike
Arrest date: April 15, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201469
Charges: OWI, felony
Justin Magruder
Arrest date: April 15, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number: 2201468
Charges: Battery, felony
James Sullivan
Arrest date: April 14, 2022 Age: 75 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201455
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Else III
Arrest date: April 14, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201454
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Gabrielle Potts
Arrest date: April 14, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201452
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Zong Rearick
Arrest date: April 14, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201456
Charges: Theft, felony
Michael Pennock
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201435
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Latoya Thomas
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Samuel Paunovici
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 67 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2201430
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Brandon Pearson
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201443
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Johannes Doesburg IV
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201428
Charges: OWI, felony
Riley Hill
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201429
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Daniel Croy
Arrest date: April 13, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201447
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Johnny Levin
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201418
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Larry Mabon
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 65 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2201417
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Shane Murphy
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201420
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Isaiah Hoy
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number: 2201414
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Brian Hudson
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201415
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jesus Estrada
Arrest date: April 12, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201425
Domestic battery, felony Charges:
Maxie Rallings Jr.
Arrest date: April 11, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201400
Charges: OWI, felony
Jonathon Sharp
Arrest date: April 11, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201404
Charges: Battery, felony
James Moses
Arrest date: April 11, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201402
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Parrish
Arrest date: April 11, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2201409
Charges: P ossession cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Lisa Goldberg-Harris
Arrest date: April 11, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201410
Charges: OWI, felony
Joshua Lascola
Arrest date: April 10, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Park Forest, IL Booking Number: 2201399
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Darin Phillips
Arrest date: April 10, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2201398
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Santmyre Sr.
Arrest date: April 10, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201393
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shawnta Finley
Arrest date: April 10, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201395
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justin Johnson
Arrest date: April 10, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2201394
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Taylor Sites
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201364
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Erizk Quiros Cortes
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201388
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jesse Reynoso Jr.
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2201363
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cierra Rush
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201374
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Chelsie Phillippe
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2201366
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Elias Hachem
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Trail Creek, IN Booking Number: 2201375
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ronda Kalil
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201380
Charges: OWI, felony
Jocelyn DeLeon
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2201373
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Darrel Greer
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201368
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Kathryn Chrispell
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201378
Charges: Theft, felony
Ricardo Aguilar Jr.
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201365
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
John Berg
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number: 2201377
Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Kianna Broadwater
Arrest date: April 9, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201387
Charges: Theft, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.