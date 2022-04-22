Sentencing delayed in 2016 Valpo computer store robbery

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old woman, who pleaded guilty to her role in one of two armed robberies that took place more than five years ago at the former Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, will have to wait until June to find out if the deal she struck with prosecutors will be approved by a judge.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer put off that decision Friday, explaining he needs time to clarity the timing included in the proposed plea agreement.

Precious Walker, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced felony count of robbery, and prosecutors agreed to drop a second felony count of confinement, the proposed agreement states.

The proposal calls for Walker to serve six years behind bars with credit for time already served, and she may be eligible to take part in a recovery program and later petition the court for a modification.

Considering Walker had served 446 days in the county jail as of Friday, Clymer said he needs to clarify the timing of the recovery program and sentence modification option before accepting the plea.

He continued Friday's sentencing hearing until June 3.

Valparaiso police said at the time that the local Simply Mac store was robbed Dec. 10, 2016, and then again in a similar manner Dec. 17, 2016.

During the Dec. 17 robbery, for which Walker was charged, a group of four men and a woman took a gun from a security guard and restrained all the employees in a backroom, police had said.

Police said at least one of the men was armed.

Numerous items, valued at $70,000, were taken from the store, police said.

During the Dec. 10 robbery, two masked men who were armed took several items, including a large number of iPhones. Police said about $50,000 worth of merchandise was taken during the first robbery.

No one was hurt during either robbery.

