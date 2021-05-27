Sentencing delayed in Portage robbery/murder case

VALPARAISO — Sentencing has been delayed by a month for one of three Gary men who pleaded guilty to the 2019 robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.

Jonathan Brown, 19, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but conflicts with his attorney and the court required that the hearing be pushed back until June 30, according to the court.

Brown pleaded guilty in February before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The gunman in the case, 18-year-old Shaun Thompson, had pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in the perpetration of a robbery and was sentenced last week to 50 years behind bars with the requirement of serving 75% of the term.

Roderick Silas, 17, pleaded guilty in December to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Silas is awaiting sentencing.