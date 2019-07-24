Hanney had argued that the death of the child was a "tragic accident" and not a crime.
The child's mother, Tamika Conley, 25, pleaded guilty to three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent and faces 30 years of probation. She was reportedly at work July 18, 2017 when the incident occurred.
Hanney initially told police the child fell from a bed after Hanney "plopped" down on the mattress.
Hanney said that 30 to 45 minutes before he called 911 for help, the child began "breathing weird, with shallow breaths and only breathing every 20 seconds," according to charging information. He said the child was unresponsive and "like a limp noodle" when he decided to call her mother.
The couple also was charged with injuring Conley's 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
