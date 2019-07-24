{{featured_button_text}}
VALPARAISO — A delay has been granted in Friday's sentencing of a 31-year-old Portage man, who faces up to 30 years behind bars after a 20-month-old girl was injured while in his care and later died.

Prosecutors sought the delay in Gary Hanney's case, arguing they want to have a doctor testify at sentencing, who cannot make it to Friday's hearing, according to a court filing.

The need for the doctor was triggered by the results of a presentence investigation report, though no further details were provided in the court documents.

Prosecutors said they were unable to reach the defense attorney and thus are unsure whether there is an objection to the continuance.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer continued the sentencing until Sept. 6.

Hanney told the court in May that he was using drugs and not making sound decisions when his girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter died as a result of his neglect. 

Hanney pleaded guilty to a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining four charges in the case.

The proposed plea agreement calls for sentencing to be argued with a cap of 30 years in prison, but defense attorney Joseph Roberts said the minimum sentence is 20 years.

Hanney had argued that the death of the child was a "tragic accident" and not a crime.

The child's mother, Tamika Conley, 25, pleaded guilty to three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent and faces 30 years of probation. She was reportedly at work July 18, 2017 when the incident occurred.

Hanney initially told police the child fell from a bed after Hanney "plopped" down on the mattress.

Hanney said that 30 to 45 minutes before he called 911 for help, the child began "breathing weird, with shallow breaths and only breathing every 20 seconds," according to charging information. He said the child was unresponsive and "like a limp noodle" when he decided to call her mother.

The couple also was charged with injuring Conley's 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.

