Sentencing derailed for woman accused of having sexual relationship with boy
Sentencing derailed for woman accused of having sexual relationship with boy

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old South Haven woman, charged with having a sexual relationship with a boy when he was between the ages of 13 and 15, was to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in the 4½-year-old case.

But it was derailed at the last minute after it was discovered that the accused, Kristin Armstrong, had absolved herself of the crime in comments she made as part of a pre-sentence report, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf attempted to salvage the plea by questioning Armstrong, but Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer rejected the plea instead and set the case for trial Jan. 11, with preliminary hearings Aug. 21 and Dec. 11.

Armstrong is charged with two felony counts of child molesting and a single felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to court files.

The allegations surfaced while the boy was undergoing a polygraph test stemming from an unrelated police case, according to court documents.

He told police from the county juvenile detention center that he initiated the sexual contact and Armstrong "was startled at first, but liked it."

Armstrong denied the accusations at first, but then slowly admitted to more and more of the alleged activity, police said.

"Kristin said there was some conversation between the two of them discussing how they should not tell anyone so that both of them would not get into trouble," police said. "This remark was followed by Kristin's comment, 'I probably just incriminated myself, God, I don't want to go to jail."

