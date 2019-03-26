HAMMOND — The former co-defendant of convicted former Portage Mayor James Snyder likely will have to wait a little longer before he knows his fate.
Federal prosecutors filed a request Tuesday to continue John Cortina's sentencing until after that of Snyder's.
Cortina, 79, owner of Kustom Auto Body in Portage, pleaded guilty in January to paying Snyder a $12,000 bribe to put himself and his partner, Scott Jurgenson, of Sampson Towing, on the city's tow list. Cortina's sentencing was scheduled in U.S. District Court on April 22.
However, the jury, which heard testimony for 19 days, acquitted Snyder on the tow for pay charge.
Jurgenson has worked as an undercover informant for the FBI during an investigation of Snyder and other alleged Region pay for tow schemes.
The court filing asks the sentencing hearing be pushed back until "shortly after" Snyder is sentenced on May 24. Cortina's attorney agreed to the request, according to the document.
Snyder was found guilty on two charges on Feb. 14. He was found guilty on a second bribery charge involving receiving a $13,000 bribe for awarding contracts on city garbage trucks and on a federal tax obstruction charge. He could face up to 13 years in prison on those charges.
In other motions awaiting rulings, Snyder has asked for the jury verdict to be set aside and that he be acquitted on the two charges or that a new trial be ordered.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.