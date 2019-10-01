CROWN POINT — A sentencing hearing was delayed Tuesday for an East Chicago man who pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.
Sherquell D. Magee, 18, is now scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.
Magee's attorney, John Cantrell, said after court that the hearing was continued because attorneys anticipated the sentencing would take about 2 hours.
Magee pleaded guilty in August to a level 2 felony count of voluntary manslaughter and a firearm enhancement.
He could face 20 to 30 years in prison on the voluntary manslaughter charge and five to 20 years on the firearm enhancement. The sentences would be served consecutively.
According to court records, Magee tried to shoot a 14-year-old boy during a fight at May 5, 2018, at Nunez Park in East Chicago.
The 14-year-old ducked, and the bullet struck 11-year-old David Anderson, of East Chicago, in the head. Anderson later died at a Chicago hospital.
