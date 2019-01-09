CROWN POINT — A Hammond couple agreed Tuesday to wait until next month to tell a judge how they were each stabbed in front of their child in 2017 and ask that their alleged attacker be given the maximum sentence allowed under his plea agreement.
Skip and Michelle Foster were prepared to testify at Travis Dade's sentencing, but Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted a request by Dade's attorney to delay the hearing.
Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said he needed more time to research whether the judge can consider new charges against Dade when he is sentenced for the knife attack. The new charges allege Dade attempted to rape a fellow inmate Dec. 7 at the Lake County Jail.
Dade, 27, of Hammond, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of level 3 felony aggravated battery in connection with the March 3, 2017, attack at the Fosters' home.
Dade was charged Dec. 28 with felony attempted rape, confinement, two counts of battery, sexual battery and strangulation in connection with the alleged jail attack.
The Fosters said they hoped Cappas would consider the new allegations when sentencing Dade in their case Feb. 1.
They will be asking Dade be sentenced to 30 years in prison with no option for alternative placement or probation, the maximum allowed under his plea agreement.
Skip Foster said his spleen was removed as a result of the attack. Michelle Foster has scars on both sides of her left calf, where the 9-inch blade went through her leg, she said.
When Dade is sentenced, they plan to read a statement from their 7-year-old daughter, who witnessed the attack, they said.
"We just hope this is the last time it's continued, because this has gone on for so long," Michelle Foster said.
Skip Foster agreed.
"We just want it over so we can move on with our lives," he said.
Cappas assigned a public defender to represent Dade in the attempted rape case.