CROWN POINT — A sentencing hearing for an East Chicago man convicted last month of sexually assaulting his neighbor in 2014 was postponed Wednesday after his attorney said he needed more time to prepare.
Major Wilson, 67, was convicted May 10 by a Lake Criminal Court jury of two counts of criminal deviate conduct and one count each of sexual battery, burglary and criminal confinement.
Wilson was acquitted of five additional counts — including some that carried the longest possible sentences — related to his alleged use of a knife during the attack.
The trial was the second time Wilson faced a jury on allegations he broke into the woman's apartment March 4, 2014, and sexually assaulted her.
Wilson previously was convicted on all counts and sentenced in November 2014 to 100 years in prison. The Indiana Court of Appeals in January 2018 found Wilson was not properly advised of the risks of self-representation and remanded the case.
Judge Diane Boswell granted Wilson's request for a new trial in May 2018.
Defense attorney Matthew Fech said Wednesday he needed more time to review a presentence investigation report with Wilson.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke objected to a continuance.
Boswell rescheduled the sentencing hearing for June 14.