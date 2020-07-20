September trial set for man accused of woman's beating death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge set a September trial Monday for a man charged with murder in the disappearance and beating death of a Gary woman last year.

James E. McGhee, 39, of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury in June, but that trial was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McGhee has pleaded not guilty to murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary, to death inside his Gary apartment after they attended a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.

McGhee's case also has been complicated by the departure of attorney Jamise Perkins, who recently was appointed to serve as judge pro tempore in the courtroom where his case was assigned.

Because of a potential conflict, Perkins transferred the case to Judge Diane Boswell.

Defense attorney Michael Woods said the state has until Sept. 21 to try McGhee while holding him in custody.