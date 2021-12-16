'Serial domestic abuser' given 80 years for murder of young mother

CROWN POINT — A judge told a Hammond man he was a "dangerous sociopath" and a "serial domestic abuser" before sentencing him to 80 years in prison for murdering a woman in 2019 in what prosecutors described as a fit of jealous rage.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, was convicted Nov. 5 of murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan after she attended a rap concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson, who presided over McGhee's trial on behalf of the late Judge Diane Boswell, later determined Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Infiniti Westberg and Christopher Bruno proved McGhee was a habitual offender.
The judge said he found McGhee to be a "heartless and gutless misogynist" and saw no reason for leniency.
Evidence and testimony showed McGhee brutally murdered Buchanan in his apartment in Gary and dumped her corpse in a Cook County forest preserve "without the slightest amount of remorse," Bergerson said.
McGhee was on probation when he killed Buchanan for intimidating a previous girlfriend by threatening her and drawing a knife when she told him she no longer wanted to live with him, court records show.
McGhee continued to deny culpability for killing Buchanan at Thursday's sentencing hearing, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Bergerson said.
McGhee is "the worst of the worst," he said.
Buchanan's mother, Kaneka Turner, told the judge Buchanan was her "everything."
Buchanan loved to dance and was searching for a space to start her own dance studio before her murder, Turner said.
"She was the type of person who was happiest when she was serving others," Turner said.
Buchanan lavished gifts on her children and planned extravagant birthday parties for them, she said.
"She was dedicated to her children," Turner said. "Anything they wanted to experience, she made it happen."
Buchanan's daughter is now a teenager, she said. Turner said she provides guidance, but "there's nothing like having your mother."
The children don't fully understand yet how horrific their mother's death was, she said.
"I dread when they actually find out," she said.
McGhee declined to give a statement, instead asking his defense attorney to read a prior statement into the record.
Defense attorney Michael Woods said McGhee told officials during a presentence investigation he "felt bad" for the pain Buchanan's family has endured, but it bothered him that a jury convicted him "on suspicion."
Defense attorney Michael Woods told the judge it wouldn't be appropriate to give McGhee a longer sentence because of his extensive criminal history, because he already was facing a mandatory consecutive sentence of up to 20 years for a habitual offender enhancement.
Woods said prosecutors speculated in their closing arguments that McGhee killed Buchanan out of jealousy, but the only evidence that pointed to that conclusion was a witness' claim that McGhee told him he saw a picture of Buchanan with another man and "lost it."
Despite putting forward the theory that McGhee was jealous after finding out he was Buchanan's "side boyfriend," prosecutors simultaneously wanted to deny McGhee any leniency for acting under a "strong provocation," Woods said. Jealousy is a well-settled provocation under the law, he said.
Woods said McGhee should be shown some leniency, because he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after his mother died in 2016 from a heart condition. He recommended a sentence of 60 years in prison.
Bruno recommended a sentence of 85 years in prison.
The deputy prosecutor said he couldn't fathom the pain Buchanan suffered at McGhee's hands before she died. McGhee killed her with his bare hands and dumped her corpse "along the side of the road like garbage, as if she was nothing," he said.
McGhee's criminal history included seven felony convictions and two misdemeanor convictions, he said.
McGhee often was charged in new cases while on bond or probation in previous cases.
During the past 20 years, "the only break in his criminal history is when he's doing time," Bruno said.