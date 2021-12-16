'Serial domestic abuser' given 80 years for murder of young mother

"I dread when they actually find out," she said.

McGhee declined to give a statement, instead asking his defense attorney to read a prior statement into the record.

Defense attorney Michael Woods said McGhee told officials during a presentence investigation he "felt bad" for the pain Buchanan's family has endured, but it bothered him that a jury convicted him "on suspicion."

Defense attorney Michael Woods told the judge it wouldn't be appropriate to give McGhee a longer sentence because of his extensive criminal history, because he already was facing a mandatory consecutive sentence of up to 20 years for a habitual offender enhancement.

Woods said prosecutors speculated in their closing arguments that McGhee killed Buchanan out of jealousy, but the only evidence that pointed to that conclusion was a witness' claim that McGhee told him he saw a picture of Buchanan with another man and "lost it."

Despite putting forward the theory that McGhee was jealous after finding out he was Buchanan's "side boyfriend," prosecutors simultaneously wanted to deny McGhee any leniency for acting under a "strong provocation," Woods said. Jealousy is a well-settled provocation under the law, he said.