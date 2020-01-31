Serial rapist pleads guilty to 1996 Valpo assault

The judge said he would take the plea agreement under advisement and rule March 27 whether to accept it and sentence Cordero.

Police said Cordero entered his victim’s home that afternoon in 1996 while she was outside watering plants. He put on a ski mask, grabbed her as she returned into her house, forced her to disrobe, bound and blindfolded her with duct tape and raped her before fleeing with the victim’s purse.

Porter County police were forced to close the case the following year because they were unable to identify the assailant.

A special police task force reopened the case in 2012 because of its similarities to a dozen similar sexual assaults in Munster, Dyer, Lansing and Porter County.

Police linked Cordero to the Valparaiso crime through DNA evidence developed in a 2002 Munster rape.