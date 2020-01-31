Serial rapist pleads guilty to 1996 Valpo assault

PORTAGE — A man identified as a serial rapist pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a Valparaiso woman 23 years ago.
Jaime Cordero, 57, formerly of Hammond, appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey W. Clymer to forgo his right to a jury trial, which had been scheduled to begin the week of March 2.
Cordero, wearing a brown state prison coverall, handcuffed to a belly chain and wearing leg irons, admitted he sexually assaulted a 60-year-old woman Sept. 18, 1996, in her Valparaiso home.
Cordero said he signed an agreement with the Porter County prosecutor’s office in which he would plead guilty to deviate sexual conduct in return for leniency.
His defense attorney, Mark A. Chargualaf, said Cordero agrees to serve a 10-year prison sentence, to avoid the maximum penalty of 20 years. He would also have to register as a sex offender.
Cordero has been incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City the last six years for convictions in Lake County of burglary and sexual assault.
Chargualaf said Cordero currently isn’t eligible for release before Nov. 8, 2034, according to online Indiana Department of Correction records.
The judge said any sentence he receives in the Valparaiso case wouldn’t begin until after 2034.
The judge said he would take the plea agreement under advisement and rule March 27 whether to accept it and sentence Cordero.
Police said Cordero entered his victim’s home that afternoon in 1996 while she was outside watering plants. He put on a ski mask, grabbed her as she returned into her house, forced her to disrobe, bound and blindfolded her with duct tape and raped her before fleeing with the victim’s purse.
Porter County police were forced to close the case the following year because they were unable to identify the assailant.
A special police task force reopened the case in 2012 because of its similarities to a dozen similar sexual assaults in Munster, Dyer, Lansing and Porter County.
Police linked Cordero to the Valparaiso crime through DNA evidence developed in a 2002 Munster rape.
In the Munster case, that victim also was finishing yard work when Cordero grabbed her from behind as she was going back into her house, slammed her head on the floor and threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply with his demands.