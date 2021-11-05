Settlement brings murder case to a close

CROWN POINT — A Lake County judge has ordered enforcement of a settlement agreement in a civil lawsuit against the man convicted of killing a longtime Region attorney, drawing a close to the case.

William "Bill" Landske was convicted by a Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Landske in August 2019 of murdering T. Edward Page in August 2018.

Special Judge Daniel J. Molter's ruling was filed Monday in Lake Superior Court.

Kevin Swanson, Page's husband, was the plaintiff in the lawsuit. Four of Landske's daughters are listed in the ruling as "attorneys-in-fact" of Landske, who agreed to the settlement.

The order notes the matter was submitted for mediation July 1.

As part of the settlement, the parties agreed that within 10 days of the execution of the agreement to sell or liquidate all of Landske’s assets/investments with Oak Partners/LPL Financial. The agreement also states an annuity will be surrendered and all monies from that surrender shall go to Swanson.

Any state and/or federal tax refunds filed on behalf of Landske also must be given to Swanson and his attorney.

Page, 64, of Hobart, died Aug. 15, 2018, from a close-range gunshot wound to his chest and three gunshots to his back, which pierced a number of his organs as he collapsed from the first shot.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.