HAMMOND — School officials have reached an undisclosed settlement agreement stemming from a lawsuit that claimed a middle school student was sexually assaulted in the locker rooms before soccer practice at George Rogers Clark High School in 2016.
A notice of a settlement was filed in U.S. District Court on Thursdsay, noting that the parties “have successfully mediated this case, tentatively resolving all issues.”
The lawsuit was filed in October on behalf of the boy by his father, and names the School City of Hammond, principal Robert Wilson, superintendent Walter J. Watkins, two soccer coaches and more than two dozen soccer players as defendants.
Hammond attorney Alex Mendoza, who is representing the boy and his father, declined comment on Friday, citing a confidentiality agreement.
Phone calls and emails to seven other attorneys representing various defendants in the case went not returned Friday.
The lawsuit claims the middle school student was assaulted by high school students in the locker room while preparing for soccer practice in February 2016. The complaint contended members of the George Rogers Clark Middle School team practiced together with the high school soccer team.
It alleged that soccer coach Stefen Hutchins and assistant soccer coach Marcos Campos failed to supervise the players. It also claims officials were aware that other sexual assaults of soccer players had taken place prior to the time of the alleged assault in February 2016.
Mendoza told The Times last year he believed abuse has taken place before at the school. At the time, he said people send their children to school assuming they are going to be protected, but in this case it "didn't happen."
The notice of the settlement does not list a dollar amount.