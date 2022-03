Seven children removed from suspected drug house, police say

GARY — Seven children ranging in age from 1 to 15 years were removed from a house where a fatal overdose victim had bought narcotics earlier this year, police said.

At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Drug Task Force and SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a house in the 600 block of West 41st Avenue, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Officers confiscated two handguns along with narcotics including heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from the home, which had been identified as the location where a fatal overdose victim bought drugs in February, Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit and Indiana Child Protective Services (CPS) were contacted and arrived to take custody of seven children, Martinez said.

By Thursday, three children had been released to their parents and four remained in CPS custody.

Officers arrested two of the home's residents, Jeffrey Howard Jr., 30; and Cheryl Hollins, 58, Martinez said. Both may face charges including possession and dealing of a controlled substance and child neglect, and are being held at the Lake County Jail, Martinez said.

Some of the children are Hollins' grandchildren, Martinez said, while others are nieces and nephews.

