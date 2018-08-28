GRIFFITH — Police are following up on leads after several burglaries and attempted burglaries, an official said.
Hand tools and a small crossbow were take in separate cases reported Saturday and Sunday in the 1000 block of East Miller Street and 900 block of east Lake Street, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
The items were taken from an unlocked truck and unlocked garage.
Police also took reports for two attempted break-ins last weekend in the 1000 block of East Miller and 400 block of North Jay Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Martin at 219-924-7503, ext. 257. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085.