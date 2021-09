Several catalytic converters stolen from neighborhoods, police say

HIGHLAND — Authorities are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts and advising Highland residents to keep a watchful eye.

On Thursday the Highland Police Department announced that over the past week there have been several police reports of catalytic converters being stolen from their parked vehicles.

The most recent reports have been on streets north of Highway Avenue, however, the thefts have taken place in several different neighborhoods in Highland.

In response, officers have increased patrols using marked and unmarked vehicles.

Highland police said that in the majority of cases, the thieves use a cordless reciprocating saw to cut and remove the catalytic converter. The procedure makes a noticeable amount of noise, authorities noted.

"We urge our residents to call 911 should they see someone acting suspicious around their parked vehicles or if they hear suspicious noises coming from the areas that their vehicles are parked," police said in the announcement.

