Several NWI arrests made in statewide law enforcement initiative to curb impaired driving, seat belt violations

LAKE COUNTY — Several arrests for impaired driving and drug possession by Lake county agencies were made as a part of a recent statewide program.

The Click It or Ticket and DUI enforcement initiative started in early November and lasted through the month’s end, according to a release from the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership.

Police made nine DUI arrests, 221 speeding violations, 19 possession of marijuana arrests, 11 warrant arrests, six felony drug arrests and two arrests for having a handgun without a permit.

A total of 440 citations were issued for seat belt violations.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that 94.6% of Indiana drivers wear seat belts and that more than half of those killed in crashes were not buckled in. Statistics show that male drivers less than 34 years old are most likely to not be wearing a seat belt.

“Despite knowing that reduced speeds and seat belts save lives, there are still people out there who refuse to slow down and buckle up,” said Lt. Ronald Russo, Lake County TSP Coordinator. “This campaign is about reminding those drivers and passengers that seat belts need to be worn every trip, every time. We’ll continue to share this message until it ‘clicks’ for everyone.”