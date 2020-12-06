Several NWI arrests made in statewide law enforcement initiative to curb impaired driving, seat belt violations

LAKE COUNTY — Several arrests for impaired driving and drug possession by Lake county agencies were made as a part of a recent statewide program.
The Click It or Ticket and DUI enforcement initiative started in early November and lasted through the month’s end, according to a release from the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership.
Police made nine DUI arrests, 221 speeding violations, 19 possession of marijuana arrests, 11 warrant arrests, six felony drug arrests and two arrests for having a handgun without a permit.
A total of 440 citations were issued for seat belt violations.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that 94.6% of Indiana drivers wear seat belts and that more than half of those killed in crashes were not buckled in. Statistics show that male drivers less than 34 years old are most likely to not be wearing a seat belt.
“Despite knowing that reduced speeds and seat belts save lives, there are still people out there who refuse to slow down and buckle up,” said Lt. Ronald Russo, Lake County TSP Coordinator. “This campaign is about reminding those drivers and passengers that seat belts need to be worn every trip, every time. We’ll continue to share this message until it ‘clicks’ for everyone.”
This year more than 200 agencies participated in the initiative statewide.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
