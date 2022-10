Several Region fire departments battled house fire

ST. JOHN — Firefighters from several area departments battled a house fire early Saturday in the 10000 block of Manor Drive, the St. John Fire Department reported.

The local fire department arrived on scene to find "a single family home with heavy fire extending from the attached garage to the second floor, with all occupants out and accounted for."

"A transitional attack was initiated with multiple lines deployed," firefighters said. "The fire was brought under control within the hour, and salvage operations were able to recover some irreplaceable personal effects."

Assisting in the effort were firefighters from Lake Hills, Dyer, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Crete Township and Beecher, and St. John police.