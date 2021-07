Several residents egged in Chesterton neighborhood, police say

CHESTERTON — Several Chesterton residents reported to police their properties were egged this past week, sparking an investigation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday multiple properties were struck in the Olde Towne Subdivision, located on Chesterton's southeast side, near the intersection of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

The Chesterton Police Department reported six eggings in the neighborhood.

When officers spoke to the residents whose properties were vandalized, police learned that they had interactions with a male who had been going door to door soliciting not long before they were egged.

The residents told police that a male was selling discount cards for a scholarship program for Notre Dame.

When one of the residents told the man she didn't have money with her, he allegedly told her, "All you guys in this neighborhood are (expletives)." Others said the man reacted in an angry manner when they said they were not interested.

Police said the solicitor was described as a black male with a thin build who was about 16 to 24 years old and was traveling on foot.

The incidents remain under investigation, police said.

