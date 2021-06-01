Several wounded in Memorial Day weekend shootings in Gary

GARY — Several people were wounded in shootings across the city during Memorial Day weekend.

About 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 4800 block of Madison Street, where a 23-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were shot, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police initially responded for a report of shots fired and learned upon arrival that the woman had arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

They also discovered two vehicles struck by gunfire at the scene.

At the hospital, an officer found the woman with a wound to the lower back of her head, but with no significant trauma, Westerfield said.

The woman told police she had been at a Memorial Day barbecue and was being driven home when gunfire erupted. It was then she started firing a handgun randomly from inside the vehicle she was in, Westerfield said.

Later, around midnight, police were dispatched again to a local hospital for another patient who had been shot in the 4800 block of Madison Street.

The 19-year-old man said he was shot while inside a vehicle and taken to the hospital shortly afterward.