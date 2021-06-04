Several wounded in overnight shootings across Gary

GARY — Several people were wounded in three separate shootings police responded to between late Thursday and early Friday, an official said.

In one case, Gary officers found a 30-year-old Gary man shot in the hand when they responded at 2:34 a.m. Friday to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man did not cooperate with police, Westerfield said. He gave more than one version of what occurred and the location where it happened, Westerfield said.

Similarly, another 30-year-old Gary man was shot in the right arm and checked into the hospital. Police met with him there at 9:48 p.m. Thursday.

That man also was uncooperative with officers and gave conflicting stories of what happened, Westerfield said.

He wouldn't tell police where the shooting occurred or give any information on the circumstances.

Earlier, at 9:16 p.m., police met with a 26-year-old Gary man who was checked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach and right lower back, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was between West 15th and 17th avenues and Harrison Street shooting paintballs with friends when a black vehicle pulled up and a passenger inside shot him.