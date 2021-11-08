Severely ill Portage child not taken to doctor, found in unsanitary home, police say; woman charged

PORTAGE — A Portage woman faces a felony neglect charge after police found her intoxicated and discovered a severely ill child in her care had not been taken to a medical appointment and was living in unsanitary conditions, police said.

Erin Chism, 40, also was taken into custody on a charge of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after failing to stop screaming and acting aggressively toward a concerned family member, Portage police said.

Police said when they arrived at the home in the 6000 block of Old Porter Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Chism was stumbling around barefoot outside and smelled of alcohol.

"I asked Ms. Chism how much alcohol she had consumed today, to which she replied, 'a little,' " police said.

Chism reportedly failed to take a severely ill child to an appointment that day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, claiming she had a flat tire on her vehicle, according to the incident report. Police said all the tires on the vehicle looked fine.

Chism repeatedly screamed vulgarities at the person reporting her condition and claimed the person doesn't like her and wants her kicked out of the house, police said.