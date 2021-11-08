 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severely ill Portage child not taken to doctor, found in unsanitary home, police say; woman charged
alert urgent

Severely ill Portage child not taken to doctor, found in unsanitary home, police say; woman charged

Erin Chism

Erin Chism

 Provided

PORTAGE — A Portage woman faces a felony neglect charge after police found her intoxicated and discovered a severely ill child in her care had not been taken to a medical appointment and was living in unsanitary conditions, police said.

Erin Chism, 40, also was taken into custody on a charge of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after failing to stop screaming and acting aggressively toward a concerned family member, Portage police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Police said when they arrived at the home in the 6000 block of Old Porter Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Chism was stumbling around barefoot outside and smelled of alcohol.

"I asked Ms. Chism how much alcohol she had consumed today, to which she replied, 'a little,' " police said.

Chism reportedly failed to take a severely ill child to an appointment that day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, claiming she had a flat tire on her vehicle, according to the incident report. Police said all the tires on the vehicle looked fine.

Chism repeatedly screamed vulgarities at the person reporting her condition and claimed the person doesn't like her and wants her kicked out of the house, police said.

Police were told Chism had thrown medical equipment around a room in the house, which triggered the police call. Police found equipment knocked over and left on the floor in the vicinity of soiled cat litter.

Chism was taken to Porter County Jail after being cleared medically for her high blood-alcohol content, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Training with Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts