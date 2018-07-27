VALPARAISO — Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Tammy Gregg put her arm around the young woman at the front of the courtroom and read a short statement the woman had written saying she was angry with herself for having fallen victim to sexual abuse from a 39-year-old Portage man.
"I was taken advantage of and feel broken," her statement read.
The young woman called on Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on Friday morning to keep Taliaferro Buckingham behind bars as long as possible.
Clymer sentenced Buckingham to eight years behind bars, of which he will have to serve at least 75 percent. He will then serve two years on probation when released, register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender treatment and is ordered to stay away from the victim.
A jury took just less than two hours late last month to find Buckingham guilty on all three counts of sexual misconduct with an underage girl, who was in the foster care of the man's mother.
Each charge relates to a different sex act he carried out with the victim during December 2015 when she was 15 and living in the Portage foster home.
In calling for the maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars followed by two years of probation, Gregg said Buckingham was in a position of trust and the then-girl had nobody she could turn to who was not family of Buckingham or in a position to help.
The abuse is now a fact of her life "and it will never go away," Gregg said.
Defense attorney Michael Lambert asked for a minimal sentence, saying he disagrees with the guilty verdicts and that his client will respond to probation.
Buckingham told the judge Friday that he was wrongly convicted.
"I'm not the person that you see on that paper," he said.
Buckingham said he has been impotent for the last six years.
Clymer said there was no evidence at trial of Buckingham's impotence other than his wife's testimony.
The judge also explained his sentence by saying there was DNA evidence and the conduct occurred in the presence of two of the girl's siblings, who testified at trial.
Buckingham requested and was awarded a public defender to handle his appeal.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.