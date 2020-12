Sex crimes trial of former Hobart game shop owner can proceed, state appeals court rules

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Lake County prosecutors still have time to bring the former owner of a Hobart games shop to trial on charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court rejected a claim by David E. Jackson III that the charges against him must be dismissed because prosecutors failed to bring him to trial within one year of being arrested or charged, whichever is later, as required by Indiana Criminal Rule 4(C).

Appeals Judge Melissa May calculated on behalf of the court that 606 days, or one full year and nearly two-thirds of a second, had elapsed between the date Jackson was arrested and the date he filed his motion to dismiss.

However, she determined 288 of those days were due to Jackson requesting various continuances and delays. Under the rule, those days don't count against the one-year requirement, she said.

May said the remaining delay time is attributable to prosecutors. But she said because the total is less than 365 days (one year) prosecutors still have time to bring Jackson to trial.