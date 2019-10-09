VALPARAISO — Any sexual contact that occurred a couple years ago in a portable toilet at a park in Portage was part of a drug deal that went bad and not an armed rape, a defense attorney told jurors Wednesday morning.
James Braden, who faces a level 1 felony count of rape, will testify during this week's trial that he had a cocaine deal scheduled at Imagination Glen Park on the day in question, April 1, 2017, according to his defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.
Braden, 39, followed the alleged victim into the portable toilet and after she declined to use cocaine with him, he suggested she perform a sexual act for the drug, Chargualaf said. The 27-year-old woman reportedly agreed and said it would have to be done quickly, but Braden was too nervous about the situation to follow through.
The alleged victim then left the toilet with the drugs and a witness will testify that she was not running or screaming for help, Chargualaf said. Braden was seen throwing his hands in the air as he left with an expression of disbelief and also did not flee the scene, the attorney said.
The version of events given by Braden is in stark contrast to that described during opening arguments Wednesday by Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.
He said Braden forced his way into the toilet being used by the alleged victim and gave her clear instructions.
"Shut up," Germann claims Braden said. "Shut up. I've got a gun and the safety is off."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Braden, who was holding the handgun, proceeded to order the woman to pull down her pants and pull her shirt and sweater up, Germann said. He then began sexually assaulting her and ordered her to perform a sex act, which she did before taking advantage of the opportunity to flee.
The woman, who was at the park with her fiance and their children, ran fearing she would be shot, Germann said.
Germann told jurors that the woman's former husband had had drug and alcohol problems and died of a drug overdose. Wanting nothing to do with it, she left him and finished nursing school, he said.
Braden faces 20 to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the rape charge.
The trial is underway before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.