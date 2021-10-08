Sex offender caught molesting girl at friend's home, police say

CROWN POINT — A 49-year-old man was charged Thursday with child molesting and rape after another man told Lake Station police he walked in on the defendant sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, court records show.

Joseph G. Smith previously pleaded guilty to molesting a young female relative and was later convicted in Porter County of failing to register as a sex offender, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

In Smith's new case, he's accused of forcing the girl to perform a sex act on him and fondling her Tuesday as she attempted to get away from him.

Smith was scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday before a magistrate, who was expected to enter not guilty pleas on Smith's behalf to felony charges of child molesting, rape, criminal confinement and battery on a person less than 14 years old.

A Lake Station man told police Smith had been staying with him for about eight days when he walked in a room to tell the girl it was bedtime and saw Smith sexually assaulting her, records state.

Smith said, "Brother, we need to talk," and claimed he awoke to find the girl performing a sex act on him, the man alleged.