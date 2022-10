Sex offender given 40 years for taking explicit photos of infant in Indiana, federal officials say

Federal officials say a registered sex offender visiting Indiana during the summer of 2017, took multiple sexually explicit photos of an 18-month-old infant and then returned to Oklahoma where he uploaded the images for electronic storage.

Matthew Alan McNair, 41, of Tulsa, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for transporting the child pornography and for being a person required to register as a sex offender who committed a felony offense involving a minor, according to the United States Department of Justice.

"McNair took multiple sexually explicit photos of the infant on at least three different dates that summer," federal officials said. "At the time of this offense, McNair was required to register as a sex offender based upon his 1999 conviction in Illinois for Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault."

"My office is committed to holding child sexual predators and producers of child pornography like Mr. McNair accountable for their actions," United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana said. "A 40 year sentence shows that this type of criminal conduct brings severe consequences."

"The communities we serve can sleep easier knowing that predators like McNair are off our streets," Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Special Agent in Charge R. Sean Fitzgerald said. "HSI along with our partners will continue to aggressively investigate and root out child exploitation wherever it may be."

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.