Sex offender raped teen girl sent to his motel to babysit, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man with a previous sex abuse conviction was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he repeatedly raped a teenage girl after persuading the girl's relative to allow her to babysit his children.

Bradley W. Franchville, 28, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl between May and October 2019 in a Merrillville motel room. The girl was between the ages of 14 and 15, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

He's charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The girl told investigators Franchville claimed he would be working while she watched his children, but he never worked, court documents state.

The girl alleged Franchville picked her up from school on one occasion and took her back to the motel room. After his wife left for work, he placed his three kids in a bathtub and left them alone while he raped the girl on a bed, court records state.

The girl told police she began screaming and Franchville said, "If you love me, then you will let me finish."

Franchville was accused of making a similar statement when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in May 2013 in Porter County, The Times previously reported.