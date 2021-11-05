Sex offender remains behind bars on charge of leaving baby in vehicle

VALPARAISO — A public defender has been appointed to represent a registered sex offender from California who is charged with leaving her 1-year-old son in an unlocked vehicle she was allegedly living in outside Northwest Health Porter Hospital.
The accused, Shanelle Carlson, 35, was nabbed Oct. 28 while visiting her boyfriend, who was a patient at the hospital, Porter County police said.
Bond is set at $1,000 cash and $10,000 surety for Carlson, but she remained at Porter County Jail as of Friday morning, which is just more than a week after she was taken into custody, according to police.
During an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, the judge determined Carlson qualified for a public defender, and Steven Pribyl was appointed, court records show.
If Carlson is able to post bond, she will be placed on pretrial release supervision.
Future hearing dates were set for Jan. 7 and Feb. 11, according to the court.
Carlson is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, which carries a potential sentence of up to two and a half years behind bars, court records show.
Porter County police said they were called to the hospital, located at the intersection of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6, at about 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and were told security found the baby in a car seat in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.
Nurses noticed Oct. 28 that Carlson did not have her baby with her as usual, police said. When they asked about the whereabouts of her child, "she indicated to them that the baby was fine, and he was in her vehicle."
Carlson reportedly told police she, her boyfriend and child had moved from Sacramento, California, to Indiana five days prior. The group had stayed with a friend in La Crosse the first two days but had to move because the situation became dangerous.
She said her 41-year-old boyfriend had been admitted to Northwest Health Porter Hospital three days prior, and she and her baby had been living in the vehicle in the hospital parking lot, according to the incident report.
Video surveillance footage showed Carlson entered the hospital without the child at 9:10 a.m. and then was escorted out with security at 9:58 a.m., amounting to the child being left alone for 48 minutes, police said.
Carlson is a registered sex offender out of Los Angeles with a non-compliant registration status, according to police.
Indiana Department of Child Services was notified and took the child because Carlson's boyfriend was hospitalized and unable to care for the baby, police said.
Animal control also was contacted and reportedly took a cat that was also found in the vehicle.