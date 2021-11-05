Sex offender remains behind bars on charge of leaving baby in vehicle

Nurses noticed Oct. 28 that Carlson did not have her baby with her as usual, police said. When they asked about the whereabouts of her child, "she indicated to them that the baby was fine, and he was in her vehicle."

Carlson reportedly told police she, her boyfriend and child had moved from Sacramento, California, to Indiana five days prior. The group had stayed with a friend in La Crosse the first two days but had to move because the situation became dangerous.

She said her 41-year-old boyfriend had been admitted to Northwest Health Porter Hospital three days prior, and she and her baby had been living in the vehicle in the hospital parking lot, according to the incident report.

Video surveillance footage showed Carlson entered the hospital without the child at 9:10 a.m. and then was escorted out with security at 9:58 a.m., amounting to the child being left alone for 48 minutes, police said.

Carlson is a registered sex offender out of Los Angeles with a non-compliant registration status, according to police.

Indiana Department of Child Services was notified and took the child because Carlson's boyfriend was hospitalized and unable to care for the baby, police said.