Sex offenders found violating registry requirements during 'Operation Porch Light,' police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office arrested a 41-year-old man during a county-wide compliance check of all violent or sexually violent predators and offenders against children Wednesday in preparation for Halloween.
Joseph Stevenson, a registered sex offender, is charged with two counts of failure registry violations — a level 5 felony. He remains in LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond through the LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Police said Stevenson, who pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2013, was wanted already by the agency for past registry violations.
Two individuals also were found to be non-compliant, with warrants being sought for their arrests. Police said one is identified as a sex offender and the other a sexually violent predator.
"Eighty-seven of the classified and registered violent predators, sexually violent predators and offenders against children were specifically targeted because of the upcoming trick-or-treat activities that will be taking place during Halloween," police said in a news release issued Thursday. "Each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate."
Police said the county agency — like all 92 of Indiana’s sheriffs — utilize OffenderWatch, a sex offender management system to manage and monitor the whereabouts of these convicted offenders in the state. The site shows "information about specific offenders, (which) can be obtained by entering the offender’s name or searching for potential offenders within a specified radius of any address of interest."
Police said they hope to arrest the non-compliant offenders before Halloween and encourage people to utilize the OffenderWatch site before participating in any trick-or-treat event.
“The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office does an excellent job of insuring that sex offenders reside where they have registered their home addresses, so it is crucial that our citizens visit our website to learn who the registered sex offenders are in our community and where they live,” Sheriff John Boyd said. “A unique feature to this OffenderWatch system is the ability to enter an address of a neighborhood that you plan on visiting, before heading out for trick-or-treating, and determining the addresses that you should avoid. We urge the public to be proactive and utilize this free tool to help keep your children and family safer this Halloween season."
Assisting agencies with "Operation Porch Light" included LaPorte and Michigan City police departments, LaPorte County Drug Task Force, Gary Parole District, Indiana State Police and United States Marshals Service.
