VALPARAISO — A sexual affair gone bad between a Valparaiso woman and a Chicago news anchor spilled into a Porter County courtroom Wednesday with a heated, daylong hearing.
The proceedings were filled with explicit photos and messages, descriptions of extramarital liaisons and even a hard rebuke against one of the lawyers involved in a case that invokes a new Indiana revenge porn law.
The local 39-year-old woman, whom The Times is not identifying because of her status as a potential victim in a related criminal case, spent much of the day on the witness stand responding to a large number electronic messages, emails and telephone calls that alternately portrayed her as a victim of harassment and as an aggressor.
The focus of the hearing was her request for a protective order against Fox 32 News anchor, Rafer Weigel, who was present during the hearing.
Attorney Anna Hearn, who is representing the woman, attempted to call Weigel to the witness stand for questioning late in the hearing. But the courthouse was closing for the day, and temporary Judge Brian Hurley continued the hearing until 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Attorney Andy Kyres, who represented Weigel, said his client intends to invoke his right not to testify in the case.
The hearing was held in the wake of an associated criminal filing involving a 50-year-old Virginia woman being charged under Indiana's new revenge porn law.
Kathy Browne faces a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs, which the Valparaiso woman had sent to Weigel. Browne is charged with sending the images to the Valparaiso woman along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.
Browne was dating Weigel, as was the Valparaiso woman, police said.
Hurley had granted a protective order earlier this month against Browne at the Valparaiso woman's request.
Kyres made failed attempts early Wednesday both to continue the protective order hearing and to have it dismissed.
It was during those requests that Kyres leveled a personal accusation against his opposing attorney Hearn, which Hearn later dismissed as sexist. Judge Hurley struck Kyres comment from the court record and warned that he would be sanctioned if he continued with his remarks.
The Times has chosen not to divulge the details of Kyres' remarks in open court because they couldn't be substantiated.
Hearn later asked the judge to refer the "malicious" personal accusations to the state bar association.
"Attorney sexism has no place in this court," she said.
The Valparaiso woman and alleged victim in the case is married with four sons.
She testified that Weigel initiated their relationship in March by privately complimenting a photo of her on Instagram.
They began chatting in June, and after sending her messages, some of which were were religious in nature, Weigel sent explicit photos of himself, she testified. The Valparaiso woman then responded in-kind, she said.
They then met in July at a Chesterton-area hotel, with the woman picking up the bill for Weigel's rented car, and carried out their first sexual encounter, she testified. They then hooked up again at his Chicago apartment in August, and she later learned Weigel was involved with other women as well, she testified.
The woman said Browne, the third party of the alleged love triangle, contacted her and began sending her the explicit photographs she sent to Weigel, along with threats of sharing them with others.
While the woman believes Weigel provided Browne with the photos, Kyres denied the claim and presented the court with correspondence that showed the woman and Browne on more friendly terms than presented by Hearn.
Kyres also played the court a telephone message left for Weigel by the Valparaiso woman that he said was threatening. The move came after Hearn played a message from Weigel that she said was threatening.
Kyres also read a message in which Weigel was quoted as apologizing to the local woman for any problems.
Weigel obtained a protective order last month in Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of himself and two other people against the Valparaiso woman. Another hearing on that order is scheduled in Illinois for Nov. 7.
In arguing for the protective order against Weigel, the Valparaiso woman accused the newsman of "attempting to use his powerful affluent position in Chicago to repeatedly harass me and has committed revenge porn by sending pictures to people."
Beyond the Valparaiso case, the topic of revenge porn also is emerging on the national stage.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, a rising Democratic star in the House, announced her resignation this week amid an ethics probe, saying explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been "weaponized" by her husband and political operatives.
The California Democrat, 32, had been hand-picked for a coveted leadership seat. But in recent days, compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.
