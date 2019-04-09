VALPARAISO — Rather than face a jury this week as scheduled on four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, Portage resident Joseph Berrier learned the case against him was dropped on the eve of trial.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said there was no physical evidence to support the felony counts, which were filed in January 2015, or four years before he took office.
The claims made by the alleged victim in the case also changed dramatically each time she was interviewed, he said.
These evidentiary problems left prosecutors unable to prove the case, so it was dismissed, Germann said.
The case is just the latest in a growing number of older charges being modified or dropped altogether by the new prosecutor and staff.
A murder charge was dropped in January against Ogden Dunes resident Frederick Fegely, who was accused of starting a home fire that resulted in the death of his elderly mother.
"Joseph Berrier has consistently denied that he was guilty of the charges which were filed against him," said defense attorney Robert Harper.
"Obviously, now he and his family are relieved that they can go on with their lives without the threat of having to go to trial on these charges."
The allegations go back to the period of June 10, 2014 through July 8, 2014 when a 14-year-old girl accused Berrier, now 34, of forcing sex on her, according to court records. She said the incidents occurred twice.
The case took shape because the girl said "she was feeling sick and confided in a friend," police said.
Berrier denied the allegations from the start and told police he found them shocking, according to charging information.
"He indicated that to his knowledge, his DNA should not be located in a rape kit and that he was willing to take a Voice Stress Analysis test," police said at the time.
Police said the test revealed "deception on the relevant questions."
Berrier did tell police he told the girl she was "too sexy" to commit suicide when she voiced interest in doing so, according to court documents. He also described an incident where the girl came on to him sexually, but said he left the situation.
Berrier told police the girl sent him a series of text messages saying she thought she was pregnant, "but she would leave him alone," according to court documents.
