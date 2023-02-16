VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Kouts man, who pleaded guilty last month to repeatedly molesting a young girl, was sentenced to 4½ years behind bars with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation.

The sentence was part of the deal Cody Jeralds struck with prosecutors in return for pleading guilty to a felony count of child molesting, records show.

Jeralds had served 18 days behind bars and the balance of his sentence will be served on formal probation, according to the sentencing order.

Jeralds has been labeled a sexually violent predator and is required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the court. He was also ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation and participate in any recommended therapy.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish further ordered Jeralds to surrender all firearms to Kouts police and forbid him from having any contact with the victim in the case during his sentencing period.

The judge is allowing Jeralds to transfer his probation to Michigan.

The incidents in question occurred between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, police said.

The young girl, who was 8 and 9 at the time of the crimes, returned home from a "good touch, bad touch" program at her school to inform her mother that Jeralds had been sexually abusing her a few times a month for the past year, according to charging documents. She knew Jeralds.

The girl's mother said she confronted Jeralds about the allegations and he claimed the girl was massaging his hand, police said.