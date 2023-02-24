PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Portage woman, who had reportedly broke out every window in her mobile home and threw a television at her boyfriend, pushed and bit police officers and attempted to disarm one, according to the arrest report.

"She is going for my taser," the officer reportedly yelled during the arrest, which wound up as a struggle on the floor of the home, Portage police said.

Nia Johnson, who had to be placed in restraining devices and a hood to prevent her from continuing to spit on officers, was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of disarming a law enforcement officer, battery against a safety official (2) and battery by bodily waste against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia, records show.

Police said they were called to the home in the 300 block of Camelot Estates around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday for a physical disturbance and found all the windows of the structure broke out.

They spotted a woman inside, later identified as Johnson, carrying a baseball bat, the report says.

Police said they entered and found the inside the home in shambles and spotted drug paraphernalia. Johnson reportedly said she had an argument with her boyfriend and was asked to leave, which escalated into a fight.

After being told she was under arrest, Johnson became combative, screaming at officers, pushing, biting and spitting at them, and attempting to grab one of the officer's weapon, police said.

"I thanked Ms. Johnson for spitting on me and she told me thanks for serving our country," one officer said.

Johnson reportedly told police she broke out the windows in the home after her boyfriend choked her.

"Nia stated she did this due to having watched crime movies and wanting to make any future assaults audible," police said.