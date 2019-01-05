CROWN POINT — Three years ago, a Crown Point mother watched helplessly as her 5-month-old son was taken into a helicopter to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.
On Dec. 15, 2015, after receiving a phone call from the day care operator that there was something wrong with her son, Amie Frassinone drove to the Griffith day care and witnessed her child having seizures. Paramedics treated the boy on scene but told Frassinone they would need to airlift her child.
"I asked, 'What the heck is going on with my child? What is wrong?'" Frassinone wrote in her impact statement, which was read at the sentencing trial. “All they could tell me is to be strong and they will get him there as soon as they can. My little baby boy. ... I had to watch them do all this to him and take him away in the helicopter, praying to God he would make it there safely while I drove behind.”
Doctors determined the child was suffering from new and previous head trauma linked to shaken baby syndrome, according to The Times archives, which can cause long-term brain damage.
The Griffith day care operator, Rebecca Lynn Ann Bennett, deemed responsible for the boy's injuries, will serve four years in prison for neglecting the 5-month-old boy she was caring for three years ago, a Lake Criminal Court judge determined at a sentencing hearing on Thursday.
The child, “Gio” Frassinone is now 3 ½ years old, and while his mother said her son's recovery has been a miracle, it's been a challenging road.
“It's just a lot of wondering and stress due to what happened to him; making sure he doesn't fall, or if has an outburst, we wonder if it's because of what happened to his head,” Frassinone said. “But he's a happy boy. He's come a long way.”
Bennett pleaded guilty in September to neglect of a dependent, a level 3 felony, after waiving her rights to a trial.
Bennett, 37, admitted in court documents she was neglectful in caring for the child Dec. 15, 2015, at Little Hands child care, operated out of the defendant's residence in the 1400 block of North Wood Street.
Bennett admitted she was alone in the residence that day caring for 12 children, though state regulation prohibits a day care operator from supervising more than 10 children without the assistance of a day care worker.
The boy began flopping back and forth and suffered labored breathing, documents state.
Bennett initially told authorities another child fell on the boy. She then claimed a bottle fell from a shelf onto the boy's forehead. Neither version of events adequately explained the boy's injuries, documents state.
Frassinone said she knew Bennett for more than two years before Gio was born because Bennett cared for her oldest child.
“She became like a family member, that's how close we ended up getting,” Frassinone said.
Bennett received the maximum six years, but two of those years were suspended, for a total of four years to be served with the Indiana Department of Corrections, according to Judge Salvador Vasquez's office.
“How do you do that to somebody's child and how do you never take accountability for what you've done to someone's family?” Frassinone said. “It's a really hard situation and I hope no one has to go through it, but unfortunately it's common nowadays. We are just glad we could put away one person who should have no contact with children by any means, for any reason.”
Now that the three-year-long case has come to a close, Frassinone said it's as if a weight has been lifted off of the family's shoulders. The mother said she and her husband are focused on making sure Gio gets the medical care he needs and helping him grow and overcome developmental delays.
“I dread the day I have to tell him what happened to him,” Frassinone said. “It's hard to tell your child you couldn't be there to protect them that day. It's one of those things we'll have to tell him when the time comes.”
