Sheriff: Alleged drunken driver was not let go by county cops, did not know the officer

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Valparaiso woman taken into custody on charges of intoxicated driving was involved in a crash earlier in the night handled by Lake County police, according to Portage police.
However, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a review by his office shows the accident happened a full five hours before the OWI arrest. And the Lake County police officer who responded to the earlier accident saw no signs the female driver was intoxicated at that time, Martinez said.
The incident stirred controversy Wednesday when a Portage police report indicated the Lake County officer may have known the woman and may have let her go following the accident and prior to the drunken driving arrest.
Martinez said Portage police based that information on the witness statement of a drunken passenger of the woman. The female driver ultimately was charged with drunken driving five hours after the Lake County traffic accident.
Portage police confirmed the claim of the woman's previous interaction with Lake County police was made by a male passenger in her vehicle, who had called police for help while attempting to get the woman, identified as Stephany McCarty, to slow down after they had been drinking at a Lake County strip club.
Portage police said the male passenger called 911 about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and they could hear him telling McCarty to slow down and that she was intoxicated. The man was not responding to questions by the dispatcher and kept the line open for 20 minutes before being able to give police a description of their location.
When police arrived at the location along U.S. 6, they said they saw McCarty getting into a rear seat of the Ford SUV. The male passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, told officers that he and McCarty had been drinking at a Lake County strip club, police said.
After leaving the club with McCarty driving, they wound up in a crash in the area of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80, the man told police.
But that crash, to which Lake County police responded, occurred at 10:30 p.m., Martinez noted.
McCarty wasn't arrested on suspicion of drunken driving until 3:30 a.m. the next morning, the sheriff added.
"When she responded to the accident, my officer did nothing wrong," Martinez told The Times Wednesday. "She observed no odor of alcohol or other signs of intoxication in the female driver.
"The only person she had problems with was the passenger, who claimed to be a 'sovereign citizen' and wouldn't answer any of the questions the officer was asking," Martinez said.
Hours later, when making their traffic stop, Portage police said they noticed significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and confirmed it had been in a crash at the described location at 10:30 p.m. and that the Lake County Sheriff's Department completed a report.
The male passenger claimed the pair had not consumed any alcohol since the crash and "that the female driver was friends with the police officer that took the crash report and as a result they were let go," according to Portage police.
Martinez said that claim was false.
"The (Lake County) officer said she did not know this woman, and I believe her," he said.
McCarty confirmed to Portage police she had been drinking at the strip club, and police said they spotted an open container of alcohol next to her in the vehicle.
McCarty, who admitted to driving, repeatedly asked to make a call on her cellphone and then refused to leave the vehicle, which required police to forcibly remove her, Portage police said.
Her passenger was allowed to arrange for a ride home, while McCarty was taken into custody on several charges of intoxicated driving and resisting law enforcement, police said.