Sheriff: Alleged drunken driver was not let go by county cops, did not know the officer

When police arrived at the location along U.S. 6, they said they saw McCarty getting into a rear seat of the Ford SUV. The male passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, told officers that he and McCarty had been drinking at a Lake County strip club, police said.

After leaving the club with McCarty driving, they wound up in a crash in the area of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80, the man told police.

But that crash, to which Lake County police responded, occurred at 10:30 p.m., Martinez noted.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

McCarty wasn't arrested on suspicion of drunken driving until 3:30 a.m. the next morning, the sheriff added.

"When she responded to the accident, my officer did nothing wrong," Martinez told The Times Wednesday. "She observed no odor of alcohol or other signs of intoxication in the female driver.

"The only person she had problems with was the passenger, who claimed to be a 'sovereign citizen' and wouldn't answer any of the questions the officer was asking," Martinez said.

Hours later, when making their traffic stop, Portage police said they noticed significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and confirmed it had been in a crash at the described location at 10:30 p.m. and that the Lake County Sheriff's Department completed a report.