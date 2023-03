CROWN POINT — Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asking Indiana's highest court to dismiss the criminal indictment approved 14 months ago by a Lake County grand jury against Martinez for resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

The sheriff's appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court will postpone any trial on those charges for at least several more months while the five justices weigh whether to consider reviewing the unanimous Jan. 26 Court of Appeals decision sustaining Martinez's indictment.

Records show the Supreme Court rarely grants transfer in criminal appeals, especially pre-trial. Doing so in this case almost certainly would push a potential Martinez trial into at least next year while the high court evaluates written arguments, hears oral arguments and ultimately composes a ruling.

A high court decision on agreeing to hear Martinez's appeal will be made some time after Indiana's attorney general responds next month to Martinez's petition, and Martinez's Merrillville-based attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, reply to the state's filing shortly thereafter.

The delays likely benefit Martinez because state law declares Martinez automatically would be removed from his elected office immediately upon conviction of a felony.

Democratic precinct leaders in Lake County then would convene to select a new sheriff to finish the second, four-year term Martinez won at the Nov. 8 general election.

Notably, Martinez initially became sheriff Sept. 16, 2017, through a party caucus after his predecessor, Sheriff John Buncich, was convicted of federal bribery and fraud charges for accepting kickbacks from tow-truck firms seeking county work. Buncich is serving a 151-month prison term.

In his petition for transfer, Martinez argues his indictment is invalid because he claims Indiana State Police Commander Kevin Smith improperly provided his opinion to the grand jury about the lawfulness of Martinez's conduct in response to questions posed by Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco detailing Martinez's alleged offenses.

Martinez makes his case by relying in part on an 1883 Indiana Supreme Court decision affirming the quashing of a perjury indictment, whose outcome was based in part on an 1847 high court precedent also addressing perjury. Martinez was not indicted for perjury.

He also claims Smith's alleged opinion testimony runs afoul of Indiana statutes relating to grand jury proceedings that Martinez acknowledges in his transfer petition never have been addressed by courts in the Hoosier State.

"Such opinion testimony, however, is improper under this court’s precedent in State v. Henderson (1883) and violates a grand jury target’s due process right to a neutral and detached atmosphere as protected by Indiana Code," Martinez said.

The Court of Appeals rejected similar arguments earlier this year by finding Smith appropriately limited his remarks to the grand jury to his personal experience as a police officer, and his interpretation, given the facts of this case, as to whether he would have charged Martinez.

Specifically, Smith said he's never worked in an Indiana county where a motorist driving 51 mph over the speed limit was not engaged in reckless driving and subject to immediate incarceration.

Smith likewise said that, in his experience, it would have been impossible for Martinez not to realize he was being chased by police and that he should have pulled over when video records show two police cars with their lights flashing and sirens sounding were immediately behind Martinez's vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Taft Street.

"This does not qualify as 'legal advice' under (the) Indiana Code," said Appeals Judge Margret Robb. "It is merely his function as a testifying police witness."

"His opinion testimony was meant to assist the grand jury in reaching a decision and did not impede or remove the power to be the exclusive judge of the facts from the grand jury," she added.

According to court records, Martinez failed to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a "completely reckless" manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville on Sept. 18, 2021, as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The officers terminated their pursuit when Martinez reportedly flashed the red-and-blue law enforcement light bar at the back of his vehicle to indicate that the vehicle was in use for law enforcement purposes, even though there were no emergency calls for the Lake County Sheriff's Department at that time, records show.

Police later located the vehicle around midnight in a handicapped-parking spot at Karma Cigar in Merrillville and subsequently linked it to Martinez.

Indiana State Police were asked to investigate the incident by the owner of the sheriff's vehicle, the Lake County Board of Commissioners, which ultimately led to Martinez's indictment.

Martinez previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. A level 6 felony carries a potential punishment of up to two and a half years behind bars.

Under Indiana law, Martinez already is prohibited from carrying a handgun in public because of his criminal indictment, a restriction he's challenging in a separate lawsuit pending at the Lake Superior Court.

