Sheriff asks judge to halt search of cellphone seized in his criminal case

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asked a judge Wednesday to prohibit the state from conducting a comprehensive search of the sheriff's cellphone, which was seized Tuesday.

In the interim, the sheriff's lawyers are asking Special Judge Jeryl Leach to stay execution of the search warrant issued Feb. 18 and renewed Feb. 28 and set a hearing on the matter.

Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco had not filed a written response by press time.

The renewed search warrant permits a comprehensive search of a Samsung Galaxy S10 from Sept. 18 to 19, which are pertinent to allegations that led to the sheriff's indictment by a grand jury on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges, attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods wrote.

However, the search warrant also permits seizure of all photographs and videos; the complete address book; all text messages; all instant messages; owner and cellphone information; all internet-based cookies, bookmarks and sites; all call logs; all data located on any SIM card inside or with the cellphone; all data from any type of memory card inside or with the phone; and all data from applications installed on the phone, court records state.

The only data in each of those categories that would be related to any conceivable probable cause would be from Sept. 18 to 19, defense attorneys wrote.

Martinez is accused of driving at speeds up to 50 mph over the limit Sept. 18 on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville.

The sheriff denied the charges and pointed out he's not accused of political corruption. He said the allegations don't prevent him from holding office, and he characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

Martinez's attorneys wrote software commonly used to examine cellphones can filter and extract data withing a particular time range.

Allowing a search outside of Sept. 18 to 19 could result "in the sort of fishing expedition" the Indiana Constitution seeks to prohibit, attorneys wrote.

The defense also argued prosecutors almost five months after the alleged incident to seek a search warrant for the sheriff's cellphone and didn't execute the warrant within the 10 days provided for by law.

"The state's own actions in failing to timely seek, obtain and serve a search warrant for this phone until now demonstrate low law enforcement need for the data generally and the data not from Sept. 18 and 19 particularly," the defense attorneys wrote.

They asked Leach to prohibit the search, or at least limit its scope.

Martinez's lawyers previously filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him, because they says the grand jury proceedings that led to the indictment were "defective" and violated the sheriff's due process rights.

Leach set a hearing on the motion to dismiss for March 7.

Martinez's trial remained scheduled to begin April 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.