Sheriff investigating double homicide of two teenagers in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating the double homicide of two teenagers at a home in unincorporated Calumet Township.

The victims were identified by the Lake County coroner as Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18.

Both teenagers lived at the home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue where their bodies were found, according to the coroner.

Sheriff's officers were dispatched to the home, which is roughly between Griffith and Gary, shortly after noon Friday when the girlfriend of one of the victims called 911.

She told police she visited his home after unsuccessfully trying to reach her boyfriend by phone.

When officers arrived they conducted a security sweep of the home that led to the discovery of the bodies.

The sheriff's office said the two teenagers were friends.

The coroner has not yet specified the cause or time of their deaths.

This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

