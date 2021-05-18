Sheriff, monitoring company at odds over escapes under firm's watch

Smith said his company has monitored thousands of individuals for the last 11 years, but it was only after Martinez took office in 2017 that his company has been "portrayed as incompetent."

"When the sheriff first became sheriff, he went to the judges without cause and asked them to cancel our contract," Smith said.

Smith said his company was monitoring 10 to 12 people when it first opened in 2010. Today, ICU monitors about 350 individuals, he said.

"We know that the jail is full of black and brown people that have issues with recidivism," Smith said. "So what we're trying to do is break that cycle of recidivism."

'We didn't let anybody escape'

Martinez said he has highlighted his concerns with ICU since taking office, but he "did not create this situation."

"As sheriff, I cannot simply tolerate these types of concerns when lives could be at risk," Martinez said. "The citizens of Lake County simply deserve more from a company entrusted with securing offenders on home confinement."

In a letter to commissioners dated Feb. 12, Martinez wrote he consulted with a number of other law enforcement agencies that spoke highly of Sentinel Offender Services LLC.