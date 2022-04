Sheriff seeks to appeal judge's decision not to toss his criminal case

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asked a special judge Monday to certify an interlocutory appeal of his previous decision not to dismiss the sheriff's criminal indictment.

Martinez was indicted by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury in January on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

He is accused of driving at speeds of up to 50 mph over the speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September and not stopping for two Crown Point officers, who were chasing his unmarked Jeep Trackhawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The chase ended when the driver, later identified in court records as Martinez, turned on his own emergency lights and the officers backed off without stopping him, Crown Point police said.

The sheriff denied the charges and said the indictment doesn't prohibit him from holding office. He pointed out he's not accused of political corruption.

Martinez's trial is currently set to begin Aug. 15. If convicted of a felony, the sheriff would be automatically removed from office.

Special Judge Jeryl Leach issued an order last month denying Martinez's motion to dismiss his case.

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, accused Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander of unduly influencing "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of the grand jury proceedings.

The alleged imposition on the grand jurors' will or independent judgment was so "flagrant" that a dismissal of the indictment is required, the defense attorneys said.

Special Prosecutor David Thomas said during a hearing that his co-counsel, Levco, went the extra mile to ensure the grand jury proceedings against Martinez were fair.

Levco and Thomas had not filed any written responses to Martinez's motion seeking an interlocutory appeal, nor had Leach scheduled a hearing.

Stracci and Woods wrote the sheriff will sustain substantial harm if the issue is not settled ahead of a trial. If convicted, Martinez could lose his public office or his right to own a firearm and ammunition.

"While our Supreme Court and Court of Appeals have previously addressed various issues of undue and prejudicial influence upon a grand jury, none square completely with the unique circumstances of this case," the defense attorneys wrote.

If the issue is not determined on interlocutory appeal, the case "will almost certainly proceed to trial," the defense said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.