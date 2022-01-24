Sheriff seeks to oust special prosecutor in his criminal case

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. have filed a motion to strike the appearance of the special prosecutor who oversaw an investigation that led to the sheriff's indictment on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Stanley Levco was appointed for purposes of the investigation, but he was not authorized to prosecute the charges returned Jan. 6 by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury, defense attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods wrote.
After the indictment was returned, Levco withdrew his appearance in grand jury investigation and entered his appearance in the case against Martinez. The defense said the Lake County prosecutor's office has not petitioned Judge Salvador Vasquez to extend Levco's term extended, nor have any orders been entered.
The defense also argued Levco did not file a report upon completion of his investigation, which is legally required because the target of the investigation — Martinez — is a public servant.
Stracci and Woods also asked Special Judge Jeryl Leach, who presides over Newton Circuit Court, to deny Levco's motion to appoint co-counsel in the case.
Levco has not yet filed a written response to the defense motion. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Martinez, who was appointed sheriff in 2017 after former Sheriff John Buncich was removed from office following federal bribery and fraud convictions, denied allegations in the indictment and pointed out he's not accused of political corruption.
Martinez said the allegations don't prevent him from holding office, and he characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."
The late Judge Diane Boswell initially appointed Levco on Sept. 27 in response to a petition from the Lake County prosecutor's office, which stated, "Information has been presented by the Lake County Board of Commissioners requesting an investigation by the Indiana State Police regarding possible criminal charges arising out of the use of a county-owned vehicle." The vehicle was described as a Jeep TrackHawk.
The allegations that led to the indictment stem from events late Sept. 18 in Crown Point and Merrillville.
The indictment alleges Martinez resisted law enforcement by "knowingly or intentionally" fleeing from Crown Point police Sgt. James Poling and Patrolman Dan Lee after they turned on their lights and sirens, "identified themselves and ordered" Martinez to stop.
The reckless driving count, which is a Class C misdemeanor, alleges Martinez recklessly operated "a motor vehicle by driving at such an unreasonably high rate of speed as to endanger the safety or property of others."
Crown Point police said in a news release issued shortly after the incident that officers were on a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 9000 block of Taft Street when a driver in a black SUV passed by them at "well above the 45 mph posted limit."
The officers chased the SUV west on U.S. 30, but they disregarded their actions after the driver "activated emergency red and blue lights, giving notice that it was an unmarked car."
Crown Point police did not request any assistance from other agencies at that time, because the identity of the driver and specific nature of any police calls were unknown, the release said.
The investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police at the Fort Wayne post in October, Levco previously said.
Levco requested co-counsel in the case, in part, because "presentation of evidence potentially to a court or jury could be technical and complex," according to court filings.
Stracci and Woods wrote the case stems from alleged driving violations and no part of the "charges on their face is particularly complex, technical or voluminous."
The defense wrote, "The taxpayers of Lake County should not be burdened with paying the hourly equivalent of two full-time prosecutors absent a specific showing that the case is sufficiently voluminous or complex (and) that additional counsel is necessary to effectively try the case."
In a separate legal filing, the defense signaled its intention to serve subpoenas on Paul Goddard and his business, Region News Source; the Crown Point Police Department; the Lake County commissioners; the Sheriff's Department; more than a dozen businesses with security cameras in Crown Point and Merrillville; and more.
Levco has not yet responded to Martinez's notice of third-party subpoenas.
In addition to security footage from Buddy & Pals Place, 1206 E. Summit St. in Crown Point, the defense intends to seek receipts for all of the business's patrons from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18, the notice shows.
Martinez's attorneys want Goddard to turn over all videos and photographs of Sheriff's Department Jeep TrackHawks taken between June 1 and Jan. 5, along with any and all video recordings made of Martinez or his vehicle Sept. 18.
The defense intends to subpoena the Crown Point Police Department for any documents showing the identity of an anonymous tipster or communications between Poling and the tipster, who directed Poling to Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, the notice states.
Defense attorneys also are seeking to review Poling's disciplinary records, copies of Poling's and Lee's radio traffic from midnight Sept. 18 to 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and Poling's phone records during that time period.
Martinez's attorneys want county commissioners to produce copies of any correspondent between Commissioner Michael Repay and his agents, including the county attorney, and the Lake County prosecutor's office regarding the use of county vehicles by the Sheriff's Department between Aug. 1 and Jan. 10. The defense also wants to see any correspondence between Repay and Levco regarding the use of county vehicles during the same time period.