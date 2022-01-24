Sheriff seeks to oust special prosecutor in his criminal case

Crown Point police said in a news release issued shortly after the incident that officers were on a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 9000 block of Taft Street when a driver in a black SUV passed by them at "well above the 45 mph posted limit."

The officers chased the SUV west on U.S. 30, but they disregarded their actions after the driver "activated emergency red and blue lights, giving notice that it was an unmarked car."

Crown Point police did not request any assistance from other agencies at that time, because the identity of the driver and specific nature of any police calls were unknown, the release said.

The investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police at the Fort Wayne post in October, Levco previously said.

Levco requested co-counsel in the case, in part, because "presentation of evidence potentially to a court or jury could be technical and complex," according to court filings.

Stracci and Woods wrote the case stems from alleged driving violations and no part of the "charges on their face is particularly complex, technical or voluminous."